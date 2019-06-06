US-China tariff war: Beijing says ‘will fight to end’, to release list of ‘unreliable’ foreign firms

As the tariff war between the United States and China intensifies, the Chinese Commerce Ministry stated Thursday that it is about to release the names of “unreliable” foreign companies in the near future. China’s reaction comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump threatening to punish the Asian giant with more tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese exports.

Beijing says ‘will fight till end’

China’s Commerce Ministry has been playing equal music to Trump’s threats by keeping up with a defiant tone. “If the United States willfully decides to escalate tensions, we’ll fight to the end,” ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular news briefing.

The Chinese government also published a report showcasing how the US has gained from years of cooperation between the two economic giants. The report underlined that American claims about China taking advantage in bilateral trade were baseless.

“China does not want to fight a trade war, but also is not afraid of one. If the United States wilfully decides to escalate trade tensions, we’ll adopt necessary countermeasures and resolutely safeguard the interests of China and its people,” Feng added.

China reacting to Huawei blacklisting?

Although the Chinese Commerce Ministry did not mention a specific date on which China would list the foreign companies, it informed Reuters that the process of drawing up the list was underway. It didn’t reveal as to what action it might take against the entities included on its list. China’s decision to come up with the list of unreliable foreign companies is being seen in the light of US blacklisting the Chinese firm Huawei Technologies for its alleged theft of intellectual property and evasion of Iran sanctions.

The ministry spokesperson also clarified that no particular industry or company is being unfairly targeted and ensured that the firms who abide by Chinese laws have no reason to worry.

Origin of the US-China dispute

The US and China have been at the loggerheads ever since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium goods from China in March last year, and China reacted by imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

The dispute escalated further in the events leading Washington to demand that China reduces its $375 billion trade deficit with the US, and introduce “verifiable measures” for protection of Intellectual Property Rights, technology transfer, and more access to American goods in Chinese markets.

Implications for India

Although there are strong chances of a short-term impact on the Indian stock markets, in the longer run, while a slowdown in the US economy does not amount to good news for emerging markets, the trade war could have a silver lining for some countries. India is among a handful of countries that can possibly benefit from the trade tensions between the world’s top two economies, the United Nations has said in a report.

China sees red as US plans arms sales to Taiwan

Taiwan confirmed Thursday that it has asked to avail at least 100 tanks, along with air defence and anti-tank missile systems from the US in a major potential arms deal that could possibly worsen the differences between Washington and Beijing.

Reacting to the development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that it is seriously concerned about US arms sales to ‘self-ruled’ Taiwan. China urges the United States to stop arms sales to Taiwan to avoid harming bilateral relations, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)