In latest US-China tech war, Trump admin bans humanoid robots imported from Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)

The tech war between the United States and China has spread beyond Artificial Intelligence. The latest point of contest is humanoid robots from China, which have attracted an import ban in the US over risks to the American national security.

The Trump administration’s ban targets the imports of new Chinese robots and power inverters in a bid to protect US AI buildout from national security threats.

Apart from the ban on the imports of Chinese humanoid and quadruped robots, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also put curbs on power inverters- which enable renewable energy sources and batteries to connect to grids and data centre, according to Reuters.