US cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi

August 11, 2022 7:23:59 am
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Washington cannot allow Beijing to establish a “new normal” in Taiwan with its provocative drills and warplane incursions in the Taiwan Straits, in retaliation to her high-profile visit to the self-ruled island last week.
“What we saw with China is that they were trying to establish sort of a new normal. And we just can’t let that happen,” Pelosi told a news conference on Wednesday after her trip to Asia.
China on Wednesday announced that it has “successfully completed” its week-long and unprecedented military drills that have essentially encircled Taiwan, warning that Beijing will organise regular combat patrols as a new normal to enforce its one-China policy.
Initially, the People’s Liberation Army announced the war games in the busy Taiwan Strait from August 4 to 7, the day after Pelosi who is the highest-ranking US leader to have visited Taiwan in 25 years, left Taipei after high-level meetings.
It later kept extending them, keeping the breakaway island on tenterhooks.
China has rejected a shipment from Taiwan because its place of origin was not labeled as “Taiwan, China”. pic.twitter.com/hcJRT57lRu
— TaiwanPlus (@taiwanplusnews) August 10, 2022
The Chinese military exercises involved hundreds of warplanes, dozens of naval ships, including an aircraft carrier group with nuclear submarine in tow, amid assertions by the official media here that such war games in the busy Taiwan Strait will be a new normal.
“We didn’t go there to talk about China. We went there to praise Taiwan. And we went there to show our friendship to say, ‘China cannot isolate Taiwan,’” Pelosi asserted.
The visit delivered a clear statement that America’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific is unshakeable, Pelosi noted.
She said bilateral discussions centred around seizing opportunities and addressing shared challenges, including upholding the democracy in the face of autocracy, fostering robust economic growth, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and in governance, responding to Covid-19 and climate crisis.
House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks told reporters that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan illustrated that no matter what Chinese President Xi Jinping said, the US was going to stand by its friends and allies.
Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was part of the Congressional delegation to Taiwan, was also present at the news conference.
He said the delegation discussed the backlog of the pending arms sales to Taiwan.
Subscriber Only Stories
The delegation also visited Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France's highest civilian awardPremium
SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Latest News
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police officials against abetting drug peddlers
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France’s highest civilian award
Madras HC bench stays single judge order imposing Rs 1 lakh cost on HR&CE Commissioner
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 927 new cases; active infections drop to 8,586
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
How this West Punjab man is uniting Punjabis with Partition stories
Hanged for mutiny, forgotten for the lack of gratitude: 12 soldiers of British Indian Army
A Look Back At History Of Shiromani Akali Dal: Party of jathedars and morchas formed to promote, protect panth, Sikhi
Punjab: Senior radiologist duped of Rs 1,48,999
Chandigarh faces 3-hour-long disrupted power supply, residents fume
High Court issues notice to Punjab over petition filed by Mohali firm