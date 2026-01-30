US-China Commission to hold first 2026 hearing on India’s Indo-Pacific role: All you need to know

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 9:30 am.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is set to hold its first public hearing of 2026, with a focus on India’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific and its relations with both China and the United States.

The hearing, “India, China, and the Balance of Power in the Indo-Pacific”, will examine geopolitical and military issues related to India’s relations with both China and the United States, including tensions over disputed territory, maritime access in the Indian Ocean, and India’s role as a key Indo-Pacific power.

According to a notice issued by the commission, the hearing will also explore the economic and technological dimensions of India-China relations, including trade and investment ties, as well as India’s efforts to build self-reliance in critical and emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical supply chains.