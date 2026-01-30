US-China Commission to hold first 2026 hearing on India’s Indo-Pacific role: All you need to know

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is set to hold its first public hearing of 2026, with a focus on India’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific and its relations with both China and the United States.
The hearing, “India, China, and the Balance of Power in the Indo-Pacific”, will examine geopolitical and military issues related to India’s relations with both China and the United States, including tensions over disputed territory, maritime access in the Indian Ocean, and India’s role as a key Indo-Pacific power.
According to a notice issued by the commission, the hearing will also explore the economic and technological dimensions of India-China relations, including trade and investment ties, as well as India’s efforts to build self-reliance in critical and emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical supply chains.
In addition, the hearing will review US policy efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership with India and assess the implications of India’s relationship with China for vital US economic and national security interests going forward.
The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 9:30 am
The hearing will be co-chaired by Commissioner Hal Brands and Commissioner Jonathan N. Stivers. A portion of the session will include a question-and-answer period between the Commissioners and the witnesses.
The hearing will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend in person at or near the US Capitol and adjacent Congressional office buildings (specific building and room details will be announced) or view a live webcast via the Commission’s website at http://www.uscc.gov
The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission was established by Congress in 2000 under the National Defense Authorization Act to investigate, assess, and report to Congress annually on “the national security implications of the economic relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.”
The relations between two of the most powerful nations, India and China, are on their way to recovery. In October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
Soon after, Modi had also travelled to China for the SCO summit, a visit that came after seven long years. The leaders have since focused on strengthening India-China relations, mending ties after the Galwan Valley clash of 2020, and enhancing cooperation on trade and regional stability.
In the most recent show of cooperation, India is considering a carefully “graded” opening up of the Indian economy to China, with any easing contingent on calibrated give-and-take by Beijing.
It is interesting to note that the hearing is scheduled only a few weeks before US President Donald Trump’s planned state visit to China in April 2026.
