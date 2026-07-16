Why Greater Tunb, Iran’s ‘unsinkable aircraft carrier’, was hit by US

Greater Tunb island explained: The disputed Iranian-controlled island near the Strait of Hormuz plays a crucial role in maritime security and regional power dynamics.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 12:29 AM IST
Iran attackNotably, the Greater Tunb island is administered by Iranian authorities, though it is claimed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (File Photo/ Representational)
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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday, in its latest wave of strikes, targeted Iran’s small island Greater Tunb in the Persian Gulf, located close to the Strait of Hormuz.

It was an unusual move as the US military launched a daylight attack, signalling an increased barrage of fires.

Naval blockade enforcement intercepts commercial vessels

The US military, while reimposing Iran’s naval blockade at the direction of President Donald Trump, said American forces “redirected” two commercial ships attempting to breach the blockade.

The reported activity took place within 17 hours of reinitiating the naval blockade in the waterway.

Strategic importance of the targeted location

“The US military remains vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance,” CENTCOM said in a social media post.

Iran’s Greater Tunb, which was attacked on Wednesday, is one of the several islands in the region that, according to experts, are significant in order to secure safe passage of ships and naval vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.

Historical territorial dispute and potential operational control

Notably, the Greater Tunb island is administered by Iranian authorities, though it is claimed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Tehran took control of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa in 1971, which would have become the UAE, and hence, Abu Dhabi has sought to reclaim them, AP reported.

Quoting analysts, the report added that if the US takes over the islands, the American administration could allow it to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Defensive network classified by academic researchers

The CNN report cited researchers at the Sun Yat-sen University in Zhuhai, China, who called Greater Tunb and six other islands, namely: Abu Musa, Lesser Tunb, Hengam, Qeshm, Larak, and Hormuz, Iran’s “arch defence” in the strait.

The researchers said Iranian officials have called the six islands and other gulf islands in the region Tehran’s “stationary and unsinkable aircraft carriers.”

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Iranian state media had reported last year that Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was reinforcing its presence on Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

Peripheral targets struck in neighboring province

Another strike by the US military targeted a barracks for Iran’s 388th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, which is responsible for operating armoured vehicles and tanks in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Tehran’s state media reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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