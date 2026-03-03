‘From 11 to zero’: US CENTCOM says it destroyed Iranian naval vessels in Gulf of Oman

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it has destroyed 11 Iranian naval vessels in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the Iranian regime had been harassing and attacking international shipping in the region for decades (Photo/X @CENTCOM)
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that Iran’s presence in the Gulf of Oman has come down from 11 naval vessels to zilch in just 48 hours, claiming that the Islamic Republic had been “harassing and attacking” international shipping in the region for decades.
In the thermal footage shared by CENTCOM, Iran’s first drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri can be seen getting pummeled by the US military.
Sharing the clip on X, CENTCOM wrote, “Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO. The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it.”
Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO. The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global… pic.twitter.com/nzdkMVMqZC
Earlier, CENTCOM released videos of “Operation Epic Fury” after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and captioned it as, “The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed.”
In another post, CENTCOM said that its forces were delivering an “overwhelming and unrelenting blow” to Iran.
“As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow,” CENTCOM said.
‘Iran ignored Washington’s warning,’ says Trump
US President Donald Trump, in his address during the Medal of Honour ceremony at the White House on Monday, said that Iran ignored Washington’s warning not to restart its nuclear program and added that America’s objectives in the conflict are “clear” which includes destroying Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, ending its nuclear ambitions and wrecking its navy.
“Iran refused to cease their pursuit of nuclear weapons,” said Trump referring to Tehran ignoring White House’s warnings with respect to their nuclear program.
The US president added that Iran “can’t continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside their borders.”
He set an initial projection of four-five weeks and said that the mission is “substantially ahead” of time. He added that the US has the “capability to go far longer.”
