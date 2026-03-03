‘From 11 to zero’: US CENTCOM says it destroyed Iranian naval vessels in Gulf of Oman

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that it has destroyed 11 Iranian naval vessels in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the Iranian regime had been harassing and attacking international shipping in the region for decades (Photo/X @CENTCOM)

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that Iran’s presence in the Gulf of Oman has come down from 11 naval vessels to zilch in just 48 hours, claiming that the Islamic Republic had been “harassing and attacking” international shipping in the region for decades.

In the thermal footage shared by CENTCOM, Iran’s first drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri can be seen getting pummeled by the US military.

Sharing the clip on X, CENTCOM wrote, “Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO. The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over. Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it.”