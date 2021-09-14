scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
US CDC advises against travel to Afghanistan, other countries over COVID-19

The CDC raised its travel recommendations to "Level 4: Very High" for nine destinations, telling Americans they should avoid travel to the locations.

By: Reuters | Washington |
September 14, 2021 8:48:54 am
Afghan women wait to receive free wheat donated by the Afghan government during a quarantine, amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday warned against travel to Afghanistan, Albania, Serbia, Belize, Lithuania and four other destinations because of COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC raised its travel recommendations to “Level 4: Very High” for nine destinations, telling Americans they should avoid travel to the locations. The destinations also include Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Slovenia and Mauritius.

CDC raised its warning ratings to “Level 3” for Australia, Romania and Ethiopia, while lowering Brazil from “Level 4″ to ” Level 3. “The U.S. State Department also hiked its parallel “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisories for most of the countries named by CDC on Monday. On Aug. 31, the State Department raised Afghanistan to “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”

