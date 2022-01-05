US Capitol riots anniversary LIVE updates: Biden to speak ‘truth’ on Jan 6; Trump cancels event

A flag left by supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the US Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP)

US Capitol riots anniversary LIVE updates: A year after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, the White House is sent to mark the grim anniversary of the deadly assault with a speech by President Joe Biden warning of the threats to democracy. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak on Thursday morning at the Capitol as well.

Former President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to hold a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Jan 6, cancelled the event. Trump said he would, instead, address many of the same topics at a rally in Arizona on Jan 15 instead. It was not clear why Trump canceled the news conference, which had originally been announced on Dec 21.

The Jan 6 anniversary comes as Trump continues to fight to block the release of White House records sought by the House committee investigating the attack. Trump, some fellow Republicans and right-wing media personalities have pushed false accounts to downplay the attack, calling it a non-violent protest or blaming left-wing activists.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the day after defending Congress. Dozens of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives.