US Capitol Hill Siege Live Updates: Trump gets permanently banned from Twitter; Over a dozen arrested for violence

Supporters of President Donald Trump after they stormed the Capitol building in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans who spent years putting off a reckoning with Trump’s behavior are now confronting the prospect that the storming of the Capitol by his supporters could linger for decades as a stain on the party. (Jason Andrew/The New York Times)

US Capitol Hill Siege Live News Updates: Two days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol in an assault on the country’s democracy, US President Donald Trump faced a fresh wave of opposition Friday with Twitter permanently suspending his account and calls for his impeachment gaining more momentum.

Asking for Trump’s immediate resignation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she has instructed the House to move ahead with a motion of impeachment if he doesn’t resign himself and invoke 25th Amendment, that enables the removal of a president, unable to discharge his duties.

Citing the risk of further incitement of violence, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account, making him the first head of the state to get banned on the platform. In a statement Twitter said ,”after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The FBI’s investigation to punish the perpetrators is in full swing, with more than a dozen people arrested with offences, The New York Times reported. Washington Police has charged at least 5 people and arrested Richard Barnett, who entered Pelosi’s office, where he “left a note and removed some of the speaker’s mail”.

Meanwhile, in a video address, Trump expressed his staunch opposition to the “intruders” and condemned the violence that threatened American democracy saying that he was outraged by the “violence, lawlessness and mayhem.” At least 5 people have died in the violence after a mob massed towards the government building on Wednesday, the latest being a US Capitol police officer who died due to injuries sustained after physically engaging with the protestors.