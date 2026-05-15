Why the US halted a planned deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland — and how Warsaw responded

The United States has cancelled a planned deployment of 4,000 American troops to Poland, a decision that has triggered questions in Washington and Europe over the future of US military commitments on the continent under President Donald Trump.

The move, first confirmed during testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, comes just weeks after the Pentagon announced the withdrawal of 5,000 troops from Germany. According to Reuters, the developments have renewed scrutiny over the Trump administration’s broader review of US troop deployments in Europe and pressure on NATO allies to take a larger role in regional defense.

General Christopher LaNeve, the US Army’s acting chief of staff, confirmed during congressional testimony on Friday that the planned troop rotation to Poland would not proceed. However, he offered limited details behind the decision, saying only that “it made the most sense for that brigade to not do its deployment in theater,” according to Reuters.

The cancelled deployment involved approximately 4,000 US-based troops who were expected to rotate into Poland as part of Washington’s military presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

The Pentagon later said the move followed “a comprehensive, multilayered process.” Pentagon spokesperson Joel Valdez said it was “not an unexpected, last-minute decision,” Reuters reported.

Must Read | Why is Europe reviewing US security guarantee?

Why the US decided to halt the deployment

The cancellation appears tied to a broader reassessment of US military posture in Europe.

Reuters reported that one US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated the Poland decision could serve as a near-term logistical adjustment linked to the previously announced reduction of American troops in Germany, which currently hosts about 35,000 US forces.

Story continues below this ad

The administration has for years argued that European NATO members should shoulder more responsibility for their own defense spending and military readiness. President Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies over defense expenditure levels and has long pushed for a reduced American military footprint in Europe.

According to Reuters, the latest troop decisions also come amid tensions between Washington and European allies over the recent conflict involving Iran. Trump was reportedly angered that European countries did not join the US military campaign against Iran.

Reuters further reported that Trump had clashed with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after comments suggesting Iran had embarrassed the United States during negotiations.

The Germany withdrawal announcement earlier this month was described by a senior US official as a return to roughly pre-2022 troop levels in Europe — before the Russian invasion of Ukraine led former President Joe Biden to expand the US military presence across the continent, Reuters said.

Story continues below this ad

At the end of last year, there were approximately 85,000 US troops stationed in Europe.

Concerns raised in Washington

The decision drew criticism and concern from some lawmakers in the United States.

Representative Joe Courtney, a Democratic member of Congress, said the move sent a “horrible message” regarding America’s commitment to Europe.

“Frankly, it’s not just our adversaries that are paying attention. It’s our allies,” Courtney said during the hearing, according to Reuters.

Story continues below this ad

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also said lawmakers had not been informed in advance of the decision, Reuters reported.

Congress had previously moved to limit reductions in American troop levels in Europe. Reuters noted that lawmakers from both parties last year supported a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act preventing troop numbers from falling below 76,000 unless the president certifies consultations with NATO allies and provides assessments regarding security and deterrence implications.

Poland says alliance with US remains strong

Poland sought to publicly reassure citizens and allies after reports of the cancelled deployment emerged.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had received assurances that the changes were logistical and would not affect Poland’s security or NATO deterrence capabilities.

Story continues below this ad

“I received assurances … that these decisions are of a logistical nature and will not directly affect deterrence capabilities and our security,” Tusk said at a news conference, according to Reuters.

A separate report by Politico said the Polish government had been caught off guard by the Pentagon’s decision and was working to respond while attempting to calm concerns about bilateral ties.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters on Friday that the Polish-American alliance remained “durable and lasting.”

“Poland continues to be the most stable American ally in Europe,” he said, according to Politico.

Story continues below this ad

Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski also said Warsaw had received assurances that the United States was not planning a systematic reduction of troops in Poland, Politico reported.

NATO says rotational forces are not central to alliance plans

Reuters reported that a senior NATO military official said rotational forces were not central to the alliance’s deterrence and defense planning.

“NATO will continue to maintain a strong presence on its Eastern Flank,” the official said, adding that Canadian and German forces would continue to play a role in the region.

The alliance, according to the official, remains in close consultation with relevant authorities regarding the US decision.