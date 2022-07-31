US: Canadian IS narrator sentenced to life in prison

July 31, 2022 4:20:21 pm
A Canadian man was sentenced to life in prison by a US court on Friday for conspiring to provide material support to the so-called “Islamic State” (IS), resulting in the death of hostages.
Born in Saudi Arabia, 39-year-old Mohammed Khalifa was said to be a key player in the terrorist group’s propaganda, and narrated several violent videos. He pleaded guilty in December 2021.
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, he grew up in Toronto and left Canada in 2013 to join IS in Syria, and soon took on an important role in the propaganda cell, particularly due to his mastery of English and Arabic.
What did Khalifa do in IS?
Subscriber Only Stories
The propaganda cell was notably behind the production of videos of foreign hostages being executed, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, who were both decapitated in 2014.
Khalifa also provided the English voiceover for two videos from 2014 and 2017, where he is seen executing Syrian soldiers. The DOJ called these videos “exceptionally violent.”
He is also the alleged narrator of recruitment videos showing IS attacks in France and Belgium, which urge others to take part in similar acts of violence.
When was he captured?
Khalifa was captured in January 2019, by Kurdish-dominated Syrian forces allied with the US.
He did an interview with Canada’s CBC while he was in prison in Syria, where he expressed no remorse for his actions. He said he wanted to return to Canada with his wife and three children, but on the condition that he would not be tried there.
He was transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in October of last year before he pleaded guilty.
Khalifa’s life sentence was ordered by US District Judge T.S. Ellis of the Eastern District of Virginia.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
US: Canadian IS narrator sentenced to life in prison
Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 in Political Science exam
India Couture Week 2022: Amit Aggarwal’s collection at FDCI a blend of inclusivity and diversity
7 of 20 busiest international air travel routes from India in May were to Dubai
Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others share adorable wishes
Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s youthful star shines bright in pain-ridden gold medal feat at CWG 2022
‘Piecemeal move, one-man army’: Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in seven deaths
DSSSB, SSC, Railway recruitment and more: Top government jobs to apply this week
Mundka fire: Forensic experts find more DNA profiles than 27 identified victims
TET to be made mandatory for recruitment of teachers in UP madrassas
Activist on mission to cut Gordian knot of superstition by ridding women of their matted hair and stigma