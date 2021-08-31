scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
US adds Canada to its ‘do not travel’ advisory list amid Covid-19

The department, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

By: Reuters | Washington |
August 31, 2021 6:40:53 pm
The US State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a "level 4 – do not travel" status. (Representational Image)

The US State Department has raised its travel advisory alert for Canada to a “level 4 – do not travel” status amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The department, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

