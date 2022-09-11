scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

US calls treatment of Navalny ‘politically motivated harassment’ by Russia

The US has said the denial of Alexei Navalny's rights reflects Russia's "insecurity and fear of those who speak the truth." The Kremlin critic has said Russian authorities were limiting his contact with his lawyers.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Russian prison authorities were limiting his contact with lawyers alleging he was "committing crimes directly from the prison facilities". (Source: DW)

The United States on Friday expressed concern regarding Russia’s treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, calling it “politically motivated harassment.”

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement: “His arrest upon return to Russia was already shameful, but the Russian government’s insistence on harassing him further only highlights its insecurity and fear of those who speak the truth.”

The statement called for his immediate release.

Navalny had earlier said that Russian prison authorities were limiting his contact with lawyers and were accusing him of “committing crimes directly from the prison facilities.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...

Navalny said that all communication with his legal team was being subjected to three-day inspections by prison staff.

He also said he had been placed in solitary confinement on several occasions.

‘Risks to his life have increased drastically’ — Navalny ally

Navalny has been one of the most prominent critics of President Vladimir Putin. He is currently serving an 11 1/2 year sentence for fraud and parole violation charges. The opposition leader has called the cases against him “politically motivated.”

The 46-year-old was arrested in January 2021 when he returned to Russia from Germany. He has since been communicating with the public, especially on social media, through his legal team.

Advertisement

Before his arrest Navalny spent months recovering from a near-fatal attack after being poisoned with the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. He said Russian authorities were behind the attack, but Moscow denied all allegations.

Recent images of Navalny showing the Putin critic looking thin and gaunt, made his associates fear the worst.

Close ally, Maria Pevchikh said: “We no longer have a way of knowing what is happening to him. The risks to his life have increased drastically.”.

Advertisement

The Kremlin has clamped down on Navalny’s supporters and associates with many facing criminal charges.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 12:54:07 pm
Next Story

Oil prices at seven-month low but no change in petrol, diesel prices in India

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

'Anahita Pandole could not manoeuvre the turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Anahita Pandole could not manoeuvre the turn on NH-48'

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
3 dead after 7.6 earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

3 dead after 7.6 earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise
Royal Protocol

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise

Telugu superstar Krishnam Raju passes away

Telugu superstar Krishnam Raju passes away

India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

Premium
Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement