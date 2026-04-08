US calls Iran ceasefire a ‘victory’, says Operation Epic Fury met goals early

Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, before a deadline set for Tehran to reach a agreement with Washington was about to end.

The White House has said that the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States was a “victory” for Washington. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Operation Epic Fury met its objectives in 38 days, four weeks ahead of the initial estimate.

“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” Leavitt said in a statement.

“From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation,” she said. “Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days.”