US calls for `concrete actions’ against Nicolas Maduro’s repression

The United States is calling on all nations "to be prepared to take concrete actions" to respond to repression by President Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro waves during a rally in support of his government and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

The United States is calling on all nations “to be prepared to take concrete actions” to respond to repression by President Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Venezuela.

A statement Tuesday by the US Mission to the United Nations did not elaborate on what actions it is seeking, but said that “the world is watching as the dire humanitarian crisis and assaults on basic human rights in Venezuela worsen by the day.”

The US said it “raised alarm” over the May 8 detention of National Assembly First Vice President Edgar Zambrano during closed UN Security Council consultations Tuesday. It called his arrest “a major escalation” of Maduro’s crackdown on the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

The US urged the international community to support Assembly President Juan Guadio’s call “for a peaceful democratic transition.”

