California: 4 members of Indian-origin family, including 8-month-old, kidnapped in Merced

Four members of an Indian-origin family, including an 8-month-old child, were allegedly kidnapped in California’s Merced city on Monday, reported local media.

Jasdeep Singh (36), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27) and their 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were allegedly kidnapped along with the baby’s uncle Amandeep Singh (39), reported California-based ABC10. The police said the family was “taken against their will from a business along the 800 block of South Highway 59”.

“We have a lowlife out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad and her uncle. So far… we have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke in a video on Facebook.

“We have got evidence to indicate the individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover their tracks,” the sheriff added.

The police said no contact has been made with the family so far, nor has any ransom request come through. They added that detectives are out canvassing for information and aircraft are out searching for the family.

“We got to get this family home,” said the sheriff, appealing for any information with regard to this from the public.

What we know of the suspect

In a Facebook post shared by the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is seen with a shaved head, a disposable face mask and a black and grey hoodie.

“We believe this to be the suspect in today’s kidnapping. He is described as a light-complected male with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie,” wrote the police.

“We consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. If you see this person, please call 9.1.1. and do not approach him or the victims. We’re asking that anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209.385.7445,” the sheriff’s office added.