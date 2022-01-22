Brian laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabrielle Petito’s death, FBI says

Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday, as it prepared to close a case that had galvanized social media and prompted widespread sleuthing by amateur detectives.

The FBI disclosed that a notebook that was found near Laundrie’s body in October included a written confession, as the agency provided what it called a final investigative update on a case that had drawn thousands of tips from the public and engaged law enforcement agencies across the country.

The FBI did not reveal details of the incriminating statements other than to say that the notebook contained “written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death.”

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” Michael H. Schneider, special agent in charge of the Denver field office, said in a statement. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

Petito, 22, was reported missing September 11, 2021, after she did not return from a monthslong cross-country trip with Laundrie, 23. The case gained national attention as many in the public scoured the couple’s photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube for clues.

Intense media coverage of the case also prompted criticism that it was an example of “missing white woman syndrome,” the disproportionate attention given to cases of missing white women compared with cases of missing people of colour.

Laundrie returned home to his house in North Port, Florida, on September 1 in the white Ford van that the couple had used for the trip and that had been registered to Petito. On September 17, Laundrie’s parents told police that they had not seen Laundrie since September 14.

Petito’s remains were found Sept. 19 in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming, where she and Laundrie had been seen together. The Teton County Coroner’s Office concluded that she had died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” the FBI said.

On October 20, Laundrie’s remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County, Florida, the FBI said.

A medical examiner concluded that he had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said. Near Laundrie’s remains, investigators found the notebook, a backpack and a revolver.

Richard B. Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family, issued a statement thanking the FBI and its victim services department for helping the family “navigate through the worst moments of their lives.”

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case,” the statement said. “The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt” that Laundrie murdered Petito, he said.

Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for the Laundrie family, also released a statement on the closing of the case.

“Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families, and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them,” the statement said, according to NBC News. “We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children.”

Schneider thanked the public for providing thousands of tips.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family,” Schneider said. “The public’s role in helping us in this endeavour was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.”