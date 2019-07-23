US-border crossings down by 30%, says Mexico

On the eve of a US-imposed deadline to show progress on curbing migration, Mexico said border crossings had dipped in June. The US has put pressure on its southern neighbour to do more to stop Central American migration.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Monday that border crossings into the United States had dropped by a third since the beginning of June. Ebrard announced the figures a day after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The drop in crossings comes as a 45-day deadline, which was imposed by the US on Mexico to show progress on the issue, is set to expire.

President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a tougher approach with its southern neighbour over migrant crossings, saying Mexico needs to do more to stop them. In April, the US president threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican products if the country did not “stop, or largely stop,” the flow of migrants.

But the White House ultimately reversed on the threat and signed an agreement with Mexico, where the latter agreed to deploy security personnel to its border with Guatemala, among other measures.

Mexico ‘no safe third country’

“There was a reduction in clandestine migration to the US of approximately 36.2%,” Ebard said, adding that he planned to go to Washington to meet with counterparts in 45 days, although this was not yet confirmed by the White House.