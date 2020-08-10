scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
US: Blast tears through Baltimore, at least 5 trapped

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted on Twitter.

By: Reuters | Baltimore | Updated: August 10, 2020 9:16:04 pm
Firefighters at the scene of where homes are destroyed Monday, August 10, 2020 at Boxhill Road and Reisterstown Road in Northeast Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighbourhood on Monday, leveling several houses, trapping at least five people and critically injuring three, firefighters said.

Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about.

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said on Twitter.

The union tweeted photos of rescue workers climbing over a pile of debris.

