US: Blast tears through Baltimore, at least 5 trapped

Firefighters at the scene of where homes are destroyed Monday, August 10, 2020 at Boxhill Road and Reisterstown Road in Northeast Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

A major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighbourhood on Monday, leveling several houses, trapping at least five people and critically injuring three, firefighters said.

Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted on Twitter.

(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients. (6) #BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help. 📷@CitizenAppBALT https://t.co/GtmvfbRVYZ pic.twitter.com/5nJmHbFX6U — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

“Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called,” the union said on Twitter.

The union tweeted photos of rescue workers climbing over a pile of debris.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.