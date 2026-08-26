India turns to US for LPG, LNG as Strait of Hormuz crisis hits Gulf supplies

India purchased no LPG from Saudi Arabia in July and August.

India is turning increasingly to the United States for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the West Asia conflict disrupts supplies from traditional Gulf producers, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

India imported about 0.62 million tonnes of LPG from the US in August, after 0.89 million tonnes in July. The US accounted for more than 73 per cent of India’s LPG imports during August, according to Kpler.

By comparison, imports from the UAE fell to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes. India imported no LPG from Saudi Arabia in July or August.

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Imports from Gulf suppliers have fallen sharply following the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for energy exports from the Gulf to major consumers such as India.