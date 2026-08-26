India turns to US for LPG, LNG as Strait of Hormuz crisis hits Gulf supplies

India is turning increasingly to the United States for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the West Asia conflict disrupts supplies from traditional Gulf producers, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
India imported about 0.62 million tonnes of LPG from the US in August, after 0.89 million tonnes in July. The US accounted for more than 73 per cent of India’s LPG imports during August, according to Kpler.
By comparison, imports from the UAE fell to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes. India imported no LPG from Saudi Arabia in July or August.
Story continues below this ad
Imports from Gulf suppliers have fallen sharply following the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for energy exports from the Gulf to major consumers such as India.
UAE LPG imports dropped to about 1,40,000 tonnes in August, while Qatar supplied around 60,000 tonnes, Kpler data showed. India purchased no LPG from Saudi Arabia in July and August.
Qatar’s LNG supplies to India fall to zero
LNG has also seen a major shift. Imports from Qatar, India’s largest LNG supplier, fell to zero, while US supplies rose to about 0.75 million tonnes in August from 0.72 million tonnes in July. Qatar has supplied as much as 1.2 million tonnes of LNG to India in a single month.
The increased reliance on more distant suppliers is also raising India’s import costs.
Story continues below this ad
What does this mean for India?
The shift towards longer-distance suppliers could raise India’s energy import costs because cargoes from the US travel much farther than supplies from the Gulf. The disruption could therefore affect not only India’s energy security but also the cost of importing LPG and LNG.
India is diversifying across its entire energy basket
India nevertheless remained heavily reliant on Russian crude, with Russian imports estimated at about 1.87 million barrels per day in August, according to recent ship-tracking data.
In August, India bought close to 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia, more than three times the amount purchased from the second-largest supplier, the UAE (0.61 million tonnes).
India also imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More