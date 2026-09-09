US bans Canadian alcohol, dairy, and motorcycles as trade war escalates

The bans came after Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods, and will go into effect from September 29.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 9, 2026 09:31 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with US President Donald Trump.Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with US President Donald Trump.(AP file)
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The United States banned imports of Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles, and dairy products on Tuesday, escalating the trade war between the two neighbouring nations.

The bans came after Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods, and will go into effect from September 29.

The Canadian levies followed 50% US tariffs charged on some $20 billion of Canadian goods last month, after multiple rounds of negotiations collapsed.

The breakdown has widened a crack in the bilateral ties between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for the same. This has prompted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to shift away from Canada’s biggest partner in trade, and cast a shadow on the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada agreement.

Also read | Canada tariffs on US goods: Full list of 629 items facing up to 50% duty

“We have everything we need to pivot and prosper,” Carney said on Tuesday.”That pivot will come at a cost. There’s always a cost to action. But it doesn’t come close to the cost of standing still,” he added while speaking in a ⁠video posted ​on YouTube.

What all has been banned by the US from the Canadian imports?

The bans appeared to cover most of the alcohol products, including beer and various types of wine, whisky, bourbon, rum, vodka, vermouth, tequila, mezcal, and brandy.

The dairy ban includes whey protein, invert molasses, cane molasses and non-alcoholic beer, according to the White House’s website.

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In addition this, various cheese products were added to a list that had products subject to a 50% tariff. Some paper, aluminium, wood, furniture, lighting and other products were also listed there.

According to a US official, President Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Canadian autos from 25% to ⁠50% on January 1 also remained in effect.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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