US bans Canadian alcohol, dairy, and motorcycles as trade war escalates

The United States banned imports of Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles, and dairy products on Tuesday, escalating the trade war between the two neighbouring nations.

The bans came after Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods, and will go into effect from September 29.

The Canadian levies followed 50% US tariffs charged on some $20 billion of Canadian goods last month, after multiple rounds of negotiations collapsed.

The breakdown has widened a crack in the bilateral ties between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for the same. This has prompted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to shift away from Canada’s biggest partner in trade, and cast a shadow on the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada agreement.