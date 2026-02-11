Bajaj
Washington signals shift in South Asia: Why US wants urgent reset between India and Bangladesh

US says it will offer defence systems to Bangladesh to provide alternatives to Chinese systems.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 02:41 PM IST First published on: Feb 11, 2026 at 02:39 PM IST
Washington eyes deeper security ties with Dhaka amid growing China-Bangladesh defence cooperation

Bangladesh elections 2026: Ahead of Bangladesh’s February 12 elections, the United States said it plans to offer defence systems to the country’s next government to counter China’s increasing influence in the region.

In August 2024, a Gen Z-led uprising ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been living in refuge in New Delhi. The move not only increased tensions between India and Bangladesh but also allowed China to deepen its ties with the South Asian country.

China recently signed a defence agreement with Bangladesh, allowing it to build a drone factory near the Indian border. As it turns out, Bangladesh is also talking to Pakistan to buy its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, a multi-role combat aircraft developed in partnership with China, news agency Reuters reported.

“The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia and is committed to working closely with the Bangladeshi government to clearly communicate the risks ​of certain ​types of engagement with China,” US Ambassador Brent T Christensen told Reuters.

Without adding further details, Christensen said that “the U.S. offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including U.S. systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems.”

US wants to ‘see good relationship between Bangladesh and India’

He went on to say that the US administration, led by Donald Trump, wants to “see a good relationship between Bangladesh and India to support stability in the region.” Since Hasina took refuge in India, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have deteriorated badly, even affecting visa services and cricket ties between the neighbours.

Talking of business, the US ambassador said that several US businesses want to invest in Bangladesh, but want signs from the upcoming government that it is “open for business.”

“Commercial diplomacy is one of our top priorities, ⁠and we look forward to working ⁠with the new government to build on progress made with the interim government, particularly in strengthening commercial, economic, and security ties.”

The US and Bangladesh recently signed an agreement on reciprocal trade. Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that the agreement sets a “historically new level” in bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Top story

