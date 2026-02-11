Washington signals shift in South Asia: Why US wants urgent reset between India and Bangladesh

Bangladesh elections 2026: Ahead of Bangladesh’s February 12 elections, the United States said it plans to offer defence systems to the country’s next government to counter China’s increasing influence in the region.

In August 2024, a Gen Z-led uprising ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since been living in refuge in New Delhi. The move not only increased tensions between India and Bangladesh but also allowed China to deepen its ties with the South Asian country.

China recently signed a defence agreement with Bangladesh, allowing it to build a drone factory near the Indian border. As it turns out, Bangladesh is also talking to Pakistan to buy its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, a multi-role combat aircraft developed in partnership with China, news agency Reuters reported.

“The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia and is committed to working closely with the Bangladeshi government to clearly communicate the risks ​of certain ​types of engagement with China,” US Ambassador Brent T Christensen told Reuters.

Without adding further details, Christensen said that “the U.S. offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including U.S. systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems.”

US wants to ‘see good relationship between Bangladesh and India’

He went on to say that the US administration, led by Donald Trump, wants to “see a good relationship between Bangladesh and India to support stability in the region.” Since Hasina took refuge in India, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have deteriorated badly, even affecting visa services and cricket ties between the neighbours.

Talking of business, the US ambassador said that several US businesses want to invest in Bangladesh, but want signs from the upcoming government that it is “open for business.”

“Commercial diplomacy is one of our top priorities, ⁠and we look forward to working ⁠with the new government to build on progress made with the interim government, particularly in strengthening commercial, economic, and security ties.”

The US and Bangladesh recently signed an agreement on reciprocal trade. Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that the agreement sets a “historically new level” in bilateral economic ties between the two countries.