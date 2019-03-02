US-backed Syrian force says advances into final Islamic State enclave

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced into Islamic State’s final territorial enclave where heavy fighting is under way, the SDF media office said on Friday.

The SDF were advancing on two fronts into the tiny enclave at Baghouz in Deir al-Zor province at the Iraq border.

Three SDF fighters had been wounded so far, the media office said in an update circulated to reporters.

The SDF began a final assault to capture the enclave at Baghouz on Thursday, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of territorial rule that once spanned a third of Syria and Iraq.