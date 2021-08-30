scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read

US is aware of reports of civilian casualties in drone strike in Kabul, says Pentagon

Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike.

By: PTI | Washington |
August 30, 2021 10:37:58 am
Taliban fighters guard a street leading to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 29, 2021. (Reuters)

The United States is aware of reports of civilian casualties in Kabul following its drone strike on an explosive-laden vehicle headed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Pentagon said.

Follow |liveKabul drone strike live updates

“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” Capt Bill Urban, spokesman of the US Central Command, said.

“We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |US strikes at Islamic State militants in Kabul as Afghan withdrawal nears end

Urban said the US would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life in the strike.

“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X