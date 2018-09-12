US author who wrote ‘How to murder your husband’ arrested for allegedly killing her spouse

Nancy Crampton-Brophy (Source: Facebook/Nancy Brophy) Nancy Crampton-Brophy (Source: Facebook/Nancy Brophy)

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, a 68-year-old American romance writer who once wrote an essay titled ‘How to murder your husband’, was arrested last week on charges of killing her husband, the Huffington Post reported.

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested Nancy on September 5, more than three months after her husband was killed, and charged her with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon. “Detectives believe Nancy L. Crampton Brophy is the suspect in Daniel C. Brophy’s murder,” Portland police told nydailynews.com, without discussing the motive or evidence behind the crime.

Dan Brophy, Nancy’s husband for 26 years and a culinary school teacher, was shot down in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2. The author had expressed her disbelief over the killing of her husband through a Facebook post and had even announced a candlelight vigil at the institute where her husband was shot.

The essay, which was published on the See Jane Publish blog, has been made private since the death of her husband, the Huffington Post claims. The Huffington Post also states Nancy’s quotes to a blog in 2012 regarding her inclination towards romantic suspense stories. “Murder, mayhem and gore seem to come naturally to me which means my husband has learned to sleep with one eye open,” she told Romancing the Genres blog.

Nancy, who has also written sensuous mysteries such as “Hell on the Heart” and “The Wrong Husband”, is a self-published author. She studied economics at the University of Houston.

Nancy’s relatives refuse to believe the news, and the author’s sister believes she is innocent. “None of us believe it,” Holy Crampton, Nancy’s sister, told ABC News. “It’s craziness and it’s just not true.”

Nancy’s blog carries many references about her personal life, with sections revealing her affection for her husband. Her husband finds many references in the ‘about’ section of her blog, being described as “a Chef whose mantra is: life is a science project”.

On her marriage, she writes: “Like all marriages, we’ve had our ups and downs, more good times than bad. I can’t tell you when I fell in love with my husband, but I relate the moment I decided to marry him. I was in the bath. It was a big tub. I expected him to join me and when he was delayed, I called out, “Are you coming?” His answer convinced me he was Mr Right. “Yes, but I’m making hors d’oeuvres.” Can you imagine spending the rest of your life without a man like that?”

