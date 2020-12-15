US Attorney General William Barr resigns

US Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019. (Reuters/File)

US Attorney General William Barr, who of late had publicly differed with President Donald Trump on allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 presidential elections, has resigned.

Trump has appointed his deputy Jeff Rosen as the Acting Attorney General.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…,” Trump announced on twitter Monday night.

“Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!” Trump said as he tweeted the two-page resignation letter of Barr.

Barr, in his letter, said, “As discussed, I will spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the administration, and depart on December 23.”

“I am greatly honored that you called on me to serve your administration and the American people once again as Attorney General. I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people. Your record is all the more historic because you accomplished it in the face of relentless implacable resistance,” he added.

Democratic Congressman David Cicilline alleged that Barr aided and abetted Trump’s attacks on the US elections.

“He has done incalculable damage to our democracy. He will not be missed,” Cicilline tweeted.

Congressman Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, alleged that Barr lied to cover for Trump.

“Launched political investigations. Subverted justice and the rule of law. And violently cracked down on protestors. So good riddance. Now, the work of restoring a credible and independent justice system must begin.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.