Toggle Menu
US arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Mike Pompeohttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-arms-sales-to-saudis-uae-jordan-needed-to-deter-iran-mike-pompeo-5747656/

US arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Mike Pompeo

"These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability, and help these nations to deter and defend themselves from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said

US arms sales to Saudis, UAE, Jordan needed to deter Iran: Mike Pompeo
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House in Washington. (Reuters)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the Trump administration had decided to proceed with arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan in a move bypassing Congress because any delay could increase risk for US partners at a time of instability caused by Iran.

“These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability, and help these nations to deter and defend themselves from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo said in a statement, adding the decision to circumvent Congress was meant to be a “one-time event.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Iraqi protesters urge Baghdad to stay out of US-Iran showdown
2 US deploys more troops to Middle East, blames Iran for tanker attacks
3 Defying Congress, Trump sets $8 billion-plus in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE