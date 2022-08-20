scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

The US has provided howitzer ammunition in the past, but this is the first time it will send 16 of the weapon systems.

US Ukraine AidUkrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. (AP, file)

The US for the first time on Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

A senior defence official told reporters that a new USD 775 million aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armour rounds that can help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.

The official said the US is looking to help shape and arm the Ukrainian force of the future as the war drags on.

“These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visitPremium
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his appreciation for the package on Friday, saying “We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor.” This latest aid comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark.

It brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to about USD 10.6 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. It is the 19th time the Pentagon has provided equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine since August 2021.

The US has provided howitzer ammunition in the past, but this is the first time it will send 16 of the weapon systems. The aid package also includes 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 javelin missiles and an undisclosed number of high-speed, anti-radiation or HARM missiles that target radar systems.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian forces have been successfully using various precision artillery systems to try and hold off Russian forces and take back territory Moscow has gained.

The defence official briefed reporters on the new weapons aid on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Defence Department.

For much of the last four months of the war, Russia has concentrated on capturing the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled some territory as self-proclaimed republics for eight years.

Advertisement

Russian forces have made some incremental gains in the east, but they have also been put on the defensive in other regions, as Ukraine ratchets up its attacks in Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

The Russian-occupied territory was seized by Moscow in 2014. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed last week at an airbase on Crimea in strikes that highlighted the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines.

Russian leaders have warned that striking facilities in Crimea marks an escalation in the conflict fueled by the US and NATO allies and threatens to pull America deeper into the war.

One Western official said Friday that the war is at a “near operational standstill”, with neither side able to launch major offensives.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said the whole tempo of the campaign has slowed, partly because both sides recognise that “this is a marathon not a sprint and that expenditure rates and conserving their munitions is important”.

Advertisement

But the US and Western officials both said that Ukraine has been able to launch successful attacks deep behind Russian battle lines, which is eroding logistics support and command and control of Moscow’s forces, and harming their morale.

The US official said that while Ukrainian troops haven’t been able to retake a lot of territory, they have been able to significantly weaken Russian positions in a number of places.

Advertisement

Efforts to tamp down the fighting have also continued. On Thursday, Turkey’s leader and the UN chief met in western Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed a range of issues including prisoner exchanges and an effort to get UN atomic energy experts to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The facility has been controlled by Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began on February 24 and has been the target of a number of explosions.

Advertisement

Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of shelling the plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given that most of the matters discussed would require the Kremlin’s agreement.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:20:11 am
Next Story

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria among 11 booked by Gurgaon police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

Misogyny in court
Misogyny in court
Raising the dead
Raising the dead
Expert Explains | Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of con...
Expert Explains | Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of con...
Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation
Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister

Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
Delhi Confidential

NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit

Premium
Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know

Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'
Woman's football team captain

'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 WC will help build ecosystem'

Who complained against Moosewala’s SYL song? Centre, Punjab say no info
RTI application

Who complained against Moosewala’s SYL song? Centre, Punjab say no info

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement