Toggle Menu
US ambassador in China makes rare visit to Tibethttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-ambassador-in-china-makes-rare-visit-to-tibet-5736830/

US ambassador in China makes rare visit to Tibet

China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats.

Terry Branstad, U.S. , China, us ambassador to china, Tibet, qinghai, Buddhism, World, World news, Indian Express
Terry Branstad addressing Canadian officials. (Twitter/@TerryBranstad)

US ambassador to China, Terry Branstad is making a rare visit to Tibet to meet local officials and raise concerns about restrictions on Buddhism and the preservation of the Himalayan region’s unique culture and language.

The Embassy in Beijing said Branstad would visit the Tibetan Autonomous Region and neighboring Qinghai province from Sunday through Saturday.

It said his visit would include official meetings along with visits to religious and cultural heritage sites, schools, and “other places of interest.”

The embassy called the visit “a chance for the Ambassador to engage with local leaders to raise longstanding concerns.” It said the ambassador would also “learn first-hand about the region’s unique cultural, religious, and ecological significance.”

China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners, especially journalists and diplomats.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rocket fired on Iraqi capital's 'Green Zone', no casualties
2 Trump on Alabama abortion ban: President tells anti-abortion activists to stay united for 2020
3 Venezuelan soldiers oversee fuel rationing in some towns amid shortages