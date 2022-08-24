scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

US airstrikes target militia-controlled areas in east Syria

The colonel added the attack was in response to an Aug. 15 attack targeting US forces. That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces. US Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

The US military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. There was no immediate acknowledgment by Syria’s state-run media of the strikes hitting Deir Ez-Zor. Iran as well did not acknowledge the attack.

The US military’s Central Command said the strikes “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties.” It did not identify the targets, nor offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.

“Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel,” Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement. The colonel added the attack was in response to an Aug. 15 attack targeting US forces. That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by American forces. US Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.

Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.US forces entered Syria in 2015, backing allied forces in their fight against the Islamic State group.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

 

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:51:06 am
Next Story

BGMI ban: In-game Battle Pass goes down after game removed from Play Store

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained | Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?

Noida society residents seek removal of Shrikant Tyagi from district

Noida society residents seek removal of Shrikant Tyagi from district

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement