US launches new airstrikes on Iran; Ghalibaf says, ‘Strike, and you will be struck’

A man bows over a portrait of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, and the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei next to a wall covered with messages at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque. (AP Photo)

Hours after President of the United States Donald Trump announced the ceasefire in the Middle East conflict was over, the US launched fresh airstrikes against Iran on Thursday, early in the morning.

Explosions were reported in cities along the Strait of Hormuz, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask, and Abu Musa Island.

At least one person was killed in strikes in Iranshahr. Widespread power outages were reported in Chabahar after two docks and a maritime traffic control tower were hit there.

In retaliation, Tehran hit Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, prompting missile alerts in these Gulf states.

Gulf braces for attacks by Iran

The Qatari Interior Ministry issued an alert stating the “security threat level is high” and urging citizens to stay at home and in safe places.