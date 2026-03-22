Why Elon Musk is now offering to pay US airport employees

“I would like ​to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding ​impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” the world's richest person wrote on X. (File image)

Tesla CEO and former advisor to US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has offered to pay the Transporation Security Administration officers days after they missed paychecks for the second time in six months. The budget impasse over the funding of TSA’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, has been going on for five weeks and it has led to longer queues at airport security check-ins, where some employees have been pressurised to work overtime following the absence of several others.

Why Elon Musk is offering to pay

“I would like ​to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding ​impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” the world’s richest person wrote on X.