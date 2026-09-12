US Airport Security: Major changes 25 years after 9/11

Major changes are being introduced to US airport security rules 25 years after the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters)

Twenty-five years after the 9/11 attacks transformed air travel in the US, airport security is seeing some of its biggest changes in decades. Rules introduced following 9/11 and later terror plots are now being eased or reconsidered as screening technology has evolved.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bringing back limited access to airport gates for people who are not flying, while the Trump administration is reportedly considering relaxing restrictions on carrying water through security. The developments follow the end of the longstanding shoe-removal requirement last year.

Aviation security expert Jeff Price told the BBC that improvements in technology have made it possible to reconsider some of these policies. Newer TSA machines have computed tomography (CT) capabilities, which he said can do a better job of detecting liquid-based explosives.