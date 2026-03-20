WATCH: Long queues at US airports as TSA staff shortages strain security lines
Travellers reported waits of up to two hours at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while authorities in New Orleans and Austin have urged flyers to arrive as early as three hours before departure
Airport security queues in the United States have stretched beyond terminals as vacation travel gathers pace, a world away from the war in West Asia. This has left passengers navigating shifting wait times amid limited staffing.
At some hubs, delays have crossed an hour, while travellers reported waits of up to two hours at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Authorities in New Orleans and Austin have urged flyers to arrive as early as three hours before departure. Other airports, however, continue to report routine conditions.
This stems from a mix of factors. A partial government shutdown has reduced staffing at security checkpoints, as holiday travel pushes up footfall. Conditions change through the day, and across terminals within the same airport.
Official estimates have become less reliable during the shutdown. The MyTSA app does not reflect real-time conditions, while several third-party trackers rely on outdated public data, news agency AP reported.
Travel experts advise checking airport websites and social media feeds for terminal-specific updates. Many airports post regular advisories, including on social media platform X. Even then, passengers must factor in sudden changes on the ground.
Check early, check often
Timing is critical. Travellers who rely on last-minute updates risk missing narrow windows to reach the airport, especially when commutes eat into buffer time.
The shutdown, which began on February 14, affects the Department of Homeland Security and its aviation security arm. Around 50,000 security personnel continue to work without pay. Absenteeism has increased as workers face financial strain, with some unable to cover fuel or childcare costs. Authorities have also recorded resignations during the period.
Build a backup plan
Travel planners suggest booking early flights to leave room for contingencies. A morning departure offers more options to rebook, reroute or switch airports if disruptions occur.
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Experts now recommend multiple fallback options. Rebooking on another flight, shifting to a nearby airport or arranging ground transport all remain on the table.
What to do if your flight delayed
Passengers who encounter long queues should approach staff at checkpoints for updates or assistance. In some cases, officials may redirect travellers or provide estimates.
If delays threaten departure, travellers should contact airlines through apps, helplines or social media to explore rebooking. Acting early improves the chances of securing alternatives.
The current travel cycle demands constant monitoring and quick decisions. Passengers who plan ahead and stay flexible stand a better chance of avoiding missed flights.
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