WATCH: Long queues at US airports as TSA staff shortages strain security lines

Airline passengers wait in long lines to get through the TSA security screening at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. (AP Photo)

Airport security queues in the United States have stretched beyond terminals as vacation travel gathers pace, a world away from the war in West Asia. This has left passengers navigating shifting wait times amid limited staffing.

At some hubs, delays have crossed an hour, while travellers reported waits of up to two hours at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Authorities in New Orleans and Austin have urged flyers to arrive as early as three hours before departure. Other airports, however, continue to report routine conditions.

This stems from a mix of factors. A partial government shutdown has reduced staffing at security checkpoints, as holiday travel pushes up footfall. Conditions change through the day, and across terminals within the same airport.