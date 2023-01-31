scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm

Low-cost carrier Southwest earlier this month faced US government backlash for cancelling 16,700 flights over the holidays as it grappled with bad weather and outdated technology.

Cancelled Southwest flights are displayed at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas on Jn. 30, 2023. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co.

A total of 1,019 flights were cancelled as of 6.00 pm ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines Group Inc has cancelled 6%, or 200 flights.

The fresh cancellations come as the US aviation sector recovers from a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over a computer issue.

For Tuesday so far, 797 flights are scheduled to be cancelled into or out of the United States.

Southwest Airlines and other major US airlines have issued winter weather waivers. A waiver allows customers to change their itinerary with no fare differences if they remain in the same cabin as originally booked.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:13 IST
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu to address joint sitting today

