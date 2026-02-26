Former US Air Force pilot arrested for illegally training Chinese military officers

Gerald Eddie Brown Jr, a former US Air Force pilot, has been charged with illegally providing defence services to Chinese military pilots under US law.

Former US Air Force officer arrested for providing defense services to Chinese militaryGerald Eddie Brown, Jr was arrested Thursday in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Former US Air Force pilot Gerald Eddie Brown Jr was arrested on Thursday for allegedly providing and conspiring to provide defence services to Chinese military pilots without authorisation in violation of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

Brown (65), also known as “Runner”, is a US citizen. He was arrested in in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He will have his first appearance before a Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Indiana on February 26.

“The United States Air Force trained Major Brown to be an elite fighter pilot and entrusted him with the defense of our Nation. He now stands charged with training Chinese military pilots,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “When US persons – whether military or civilian – provide training to a foreign military, that activity is illegal unless they have a license from the State Department. The National Security Division will use all tools at its disposal to protect our military advantages and hold to account those who would violate the AECA,” he said.

