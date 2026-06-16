8 feared dead as US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

This image taken from video provided by KABC shows law enforcement responding to the scene of an aircraft crash. (Photo: AP)

Eight people are feared dead after a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, with officials saying initial indications suggest the crash “was not survivable.”

The aircraft went down at approximately 11:20 am local time (00:50 IST, 16 June) during what the base described as a routine test mission, sending a towering plume of black smoke into the sky that was visible for miles across the Mojave Desert.

BREAKING: A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base, triggering an emergency response.



Emergency crews rushed to the scene as thick black smoke billowed from the wreckage scattered across the desert airfield.



More details, including… pic.twitter.com/JRx3R4ElJW — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2026

The base confirmed in a statement that eight people were on board the aircraft. “Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,” it said, adding that emergency response personnel were on the scene and that officials were “working to account for all personnel.”

The airfield at Edwards has been closed and all inbound aircraft diverted. Non-commercial visitor passes to the base have been suspended “to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations,” the base said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The bomber carried eight people on this test flight more than the standard operational crew of five, which typically consists of an aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator, and electronic warfare officer.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, capable of subsonic speeds and altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, is a long-range bomber first introduced into service in 1955 and remains a central part of the US military’s air power. The aircraft can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons and has been used in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Operation Desert Storm.

New footage from near the scene shows heavy flames and thick black smoke rising after the reported B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/QoOzdnQgq5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 15, 2026

Edwards Air Force Base, located approximately 160 km north of Los Angeles, is home to a large portion of the US Air Force’s aircraft test and development efforts. The 412th Test Wing, which runs the base, conducts developmental testing of all Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and components.

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Congressman Jay Obernolte, whose congressional district includes the base, said he was “praying for everyone involved in today’s crash, especially the crew, their families, and the first responders.”

(With inputs from Associated Press and BBC)