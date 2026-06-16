8 feared dead as US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

'Not survivable,' base says; aircraft was on a routine test mission with eight crew on board.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 16, 2026 04:56 AM IST First published on: Jun 16, 2026 at 04:47 AM IST
A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber takes off from RAF Fairford, England, on 19 March 2026.This image taken from video provided by KABC shows law enforcement responding to the scene of an aircraft crash. (Photo: AP)

Eight people are feared dead after a United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on Monday, with officials saying initial indications suggest the crash “was not survivable.”

The aircraft went down at approximately 11:20 am local time (00:50 IST, 16 June) during what the base described as a routine test mission, sending a towering plume of black smoke into the sky that was visible for miles across the Mojave Desert.

The base confirmed in a statement that eight people were on board the aircraft. “Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,” it said, adding that emergency response personnel were on the scene and that officials were “working to account for all personnel.”

The airfield at Edwards has been closed and all inbound aircraft diverted. Non-commercial visitor passes to the base have been suspended “to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations,” the base said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The bomber carried eight people on this test flight more than the standard operational crew of five, which typically consists of an aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator, and electronic warfare officer.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, capable of subsonic speeds and altitudes of up to 50,000 feet, is a long-range bomber first introduced into service in 1955 and remains a central part of the US military’s air power. The aircraft can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons and has been used in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Operation Desert Storm.

Edwards Air Force Base, located approximately 160 km north of Los Angeles, is home to a large portion of the US Air Force’s aircraft test and development efforts. The 412th Test Wing, which runs the base, conducts developmental testing of all Air Force aircraft, weapons systems, software, and components.

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Congressman Jay Obernolte, whose congressional district includes the base, said he was “praying for everyone involved in today’s crash, especially the crew, their families, and the first responders.”

(With inputs from Associated Press and BBC)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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