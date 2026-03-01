‘Iran may seek to target Americans’: US issues advisory to citizens in Middle East

US warned its citizens in the Middle East to avoid all non-essential travel. (File Photo)

The US Embassies in Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other regions have issued advisories to American citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel as regional hostilities flare up after the Trump administration’s attack on Iran. The United States also warned that Iran may “target Americans” as part of their retaliatory strikes.

The embassy, in its advisory, said: “The U.S. Embassy in Qatar continues to maintain a shelter-in-place for all personnel. We recommend all Americans do the same until further notice. Please remain vigilant, as the Iranian government and its proxies may seek to target Americans in retaliation for U.S. strikes against Iran.”