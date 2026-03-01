‘Iran may seek to target Americans’: US issues advisory to citizens in Middle East

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The US Embassies in Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other regions have issued advisories to American citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel as regional hostilities flare up after the Trump administration’s attack on Iran. The United States also warned that Iran may “target Americans” as part of their retaliatory strikes.
The embassy, in its advisory, said: “The U.S. Embassy in Qatar continues to maintain a shelter-in-place for all personnel. We recommend all Americans do the same until further notice. Please remain vigilant, as the Iranian government and its proxies may seek to target Americans in retaliation for U.S. strikes against Iran.”
“The consular section has canceled all routine consular appointments for the week of March 1st. We will communicate when the consular section returns to normal operations,” it added.
The US Mission to UAE also issued a similar advisory, saying that due to regional hostilities, “the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the U.S. Consulate in Dubai have instructed staff to shelter-in-place (i.e., take cover). We recommend all Americans in the UAE do the same until further notice.”
**Consular Affairs for American Citizens**
To receive security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, Americans abroad should register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and follow the U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens…
