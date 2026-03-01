‘Iran may seek to target Americans’: US issues advisory to citizens in Middle East

US advisory warns Iran may target Americans as embassies in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia issue shelter-in-place guidance amid rising tensions.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 07:43 PM IST
Many of those still in Iran had stayed back to appear for a mandatory health sciences examination conducted by Iran’s health ministry, originally scheduled for March 5.US warned its citizens in the Middle East to avoid all non-essential travel. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The US Embassies in Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other regions have issued advisories to American citizens, urging them to avoid non-essential travel as regional hostilities flare up after the Trump administration’s attack on Iran. The United States also warned that Iran may “target Americans” as part of their retaliatory strikes.

The embassy, in its advisory, said: “The U.S. Embassy in Qatar continues to maintain a shelter-in-place for all personnel. We recommend all Americans do the same until further notice. Please remain vigilant, as the Iranian government and its proxies may seek to target Americans in retaliation for U.S. strikes against Iran.”

“The consular section has canceled all routine consular appointments for the week of March 1st. We will communicate when the consular section returns to normal operations,” it added.

The US Mission to UAE also issued a similar advisory, saying that due to regional hostilities, “the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the U.S. Consulate in Dubai have instructed staff to shelter-in-place (i.e., take cover). We recommend all Americans in the UAE do the same until further notice.”

US issues helpline numbers

  • US Embassy Qatar – +974-4496-6000 (including after-hours)
  • US Embassy Abu Dhabi, UAE – +(971) (2) 414-2200
  • US Embassy Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the United States and Canada)
  • US Embassy Manama, Bahrain – +1-888-407-4747 & 1-202-501-4444)

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments