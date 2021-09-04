US administers 373.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 373,516,809 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 447,619,715 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 372,116,617 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 2 out of 445,672,595 doses delivered.

The agency said 206,461,869 people had received at least one dose while 175,538,025 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one shot vaccine.

About 1.25 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine since Aug. 13, when the US authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.