Monday, April 19, 2021
US: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago, say police

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car in a McDonald's parking lot in the Homan Square neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon when they were shot, Chicago police said.

By: AP | Chicago |
April 19, 2021 10:23:42 am
A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a grey car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car. (AP)

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father seriously injured in a shooting outside a McDonald’s outlet in Chicago on Sunday.

A McDonald’s employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a grey car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams’ car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

Read |4 Sikhs among 8 killed in Indianapolis shooting; Indian embassy reaches out

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.” She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

