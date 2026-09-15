US lawmakers move amendment to Russia sanctions bill, target India, others with 100% tariff threat

India has been named in a new amendment to a Russia Sanctions Bill in the US, putting it among 10 countries that could face 100 per cent tariff for their trade in Russian oil. The move comes as the Bill moves through the House of Representatives with only days left before a scheduled recess, and […]

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readSep 15, 2026 01:47 PM IST First published on: Sep 15, 2026 at 01:47 PM IST
Russia IndiaUS lawmakers propose naming India among Russia's top oil trading partners facing possible sanctions. (File Photo)

India has been named in a new amendment to a Russia Sanctions Bill in the US, putting it among 10 countries that could face 100 per cent tariff for their trade in Russian oil. The move comes as the Bill moves through the House of Representatives with only days left before a scheduled recess, and it marks a clear shift from the Senate-passed version, which avoided naming any country outright and relied instead on a general description that stopped short of pointing directly at India. If the amendment survives the House process, this would be the first time India appears by name in the text of the bill, rather than being folded into a broader category.

How India ended up on the list

The amendment, naming India, comes from Democratic congressman Steny Hoyer. It lists the following countries as eligible for the 100 per cent duties:

  • China
  • India
  • Turkiye
  • Azerbaijan
  • Hungary
  • Slovak Republic
  • UAE
  • Singapore
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyz Republic

The Senate version, passed on August 7, avoided naming countries and referred only to “the five largest importers of oil and gas by volume”. The description was earlier widely understood to include India and China without naming them directly.

Why the amendment

The wider legislation, called the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, passed the Senate by a vote of 86 to 11 last month and is now before the House of Representatives, which has four working days left before an early recess ahead of the mid-term elections on November 3.

The bill aims to place sanctions on Russia’s leaders and energy sector, as well as on the ships Washington says help Moscow get around existing oil sanctions. US officials say revenue from Russian oil trade helps fund the war in Ukraine. The bill would give President Donald Trump the power to place 100 per cent tariff on Russia’s largest oil trading partners, including India.

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Other lawmakers push back on tariff powers

Not all lawmakers support the tariff plan. Democratic congressman Gregory Meeks has moved an amendment to remove Section 113 from the bill entirely the section that would give the President broad power to place tariffs on countries trading with Russia. Three other lawmakers have joined his amendment.

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Meeks has also proposed letting the President pause sanctions on a person for 90 days at a time, renewable, where doing so is judged necessary for US national security. In a separate amendment, he has proposed USD 15 billion in direct loans to Ukraine for defence equipment and services.

The House Rules Committee released all the amendments on Monday.

The House has not yet voted on the bill, so India’s position is not yet settled. Whether India is named directly, covered only by a general description, or left off the tariff list altogether will depend on which amendments survive the House process before the bill can go to the president for signature.

(With inputs from PTI)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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