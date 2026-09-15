US lawmakers move amendment to Russia sanctions bill, target India, others with 100% tariff threat

US lawmakers propose naming India among Russia's top oil trading partners facing possible sanctions. (File Photo)

India has been named in a new amendment to a Russia Sanctions Bill in the US, putting it among 10 countries that could face 100 per cent tariff for their trade in Russian oil. The move comes as the Bill moves through the House of Representatives with only days left before a scheduled recess, and it marks a clear shift from the Senate-passed version, which avoided naming any country outright and relied instead on a general description that stopped short of pointing directly at India. If the amendment survives the House process, this would be the first time India appears by name in the text of the bill, rather than being folded into a broader category.

How India ended up on the list

The amendment, naming India, comes from Democratic congressman Steny Hoyer. It lists the following countries as eligible for the 100 per cent duties: