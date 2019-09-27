UNSC panel cleared Pakistan plea to let Hafiz Saeed use bank account

The United Nations Security Council’s 1267 Committee — which oversees sanctions against terrorists — approved in August this year Pakistan’s request to let Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed use his bank account for meeting “basic expenses”.

Although the decision was made in August, it came to light on Thursday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been here at the UN for the last three days, and is scheduled to speak at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

The 1267 committee’s statement issued on August 15 said, “The Chair has the honour to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee’s decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorise certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, and Zafar Iqbal, to cover basic expenses as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

The 1267 Committee deals with terror groups and associated individuals, groups and entities. Its statement said there were “no objections” from the committee members or any other UN members to Pakistan’s request to let Saeed access his bank account within the August 15, 3 pm deadline.

There was no official response from the Indian government on the issue, and why no objections were raised by India at the UNSC.

Saeed is an accused in the 26/11 attacks, and India has been asking Pakistan to hand him over to face justice in the case. He is a UN-designated terrorist and faces a $10-million bounty by the US government. In May, Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department had booked Saeed and top leaders of his outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa on charges of terror financing. Saeed was arrested on July 17 and is at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to UNSC resolutions and Committee Guidelines, there are provisions for exemptions from the assets freeze. It says that member states — in this case, Pakistan — who intend to authorise, where appropriate, access to frozen funds or other financial assets or economic resources can request for exemption. There are two types of exemptions: for basic expenses and for extraordinary expenses.

For basic expenses, exemptions are to be submitted for the Committee’s consideration and must include the names, permanent reference number on the sanctions list, bank information, purpose of payment, justification of the determination of the expenses, and other details.

“Should no negative decision be taken by the Committee within the requisite 3 working day period, the Committee, through its Chair, will inform the notifying Member State thereof. The Committee will also inform the notifying Member State if a negative decision has been taken regarding the notification. The Committee, through its Chair, will inform the Member States requesting an exemption for extraordinary expenses about its decision,” the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee’s guidelines state.