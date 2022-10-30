UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee meet: US, UK, France call for end to Ukraine war, Russia says West supplying arms to Kyiv

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered ninth month, the conflict resonated in the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee meet in Delhi on Saturday. While France, the US and the UK attacked Russia for its violent invasion of Ukraine, Russia accused them of supplying Kyiv weapons, which, it claimed, were going into the hands of terrorist organisations.

During the session on ‘Interventions from CTC members’, the representative from France attacked Russia over use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by state actors. “On the battlefield, state actors and also states are using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles indiscriminately, violating international law. France will continue to carry the values of multilateralism, democracy and international law in our common fight against terrorism,” he said.

The Russian representative blamed France and the UK for supplying weapons to Ukraine and held the UK responsible for Saturday’s attack on Crimean port city of Sevastopol. The Russian Black Sea Fleet was allegedly attacked on Saturday through drones, damaging one of Russian warships.

“We share the concern over UAS being used in different regions. We know that Kyiv regime is supplied by those instruments by Western regimes, including Great Britain and France…a massive attack on the city of Sevastopol took place… with the use of UAS and with the direct participation of the Great Britain. Luckily Sevastopol city managed to react in a quick manner. We believe all of our efforts should be directed at preventing misuse of UAS by terrorists,” the Russian representative said.

The US countered this as its representative said: “I must respond to the false claims made by the Russian Federation which seek to deflect their own wrongdoing. Its aggression against Ukraine is illegal and it must end.”

The UK, too, joined the chorus with its representative saying, “Russia has made claims here today about the UK and the US. But what cannot be denied and disputed is that the violence in Ukraine is the result of an illegal invasion by Russia and a clear violation of the UN charter. We call on Russia to end these illegal acts that have caused so much suffering in Ukraine and worldwide.”

At this, Russia demanded from the chair a right to reply which was granted. In reply, the Russian representative suggested that weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine were going to terrorist organisations.

“We are indeed at loss as to why the response of our Western colleagues was so nervous and excited. ..today’s terrorist attack on the Sevastopol harbour was concocted by British engineers. The official information is that the preparation for this terrorist attack as well as the training of the militia that exercised this terrorist attack was exercised in Chekov. And it all was managed by the British military engineers. As a result, civil infrastructure suffered,” he said.

Accusing the international community of lying and double standards, he said, “I am convinced that in the near future, the world is going to understand the entire degree of hypocrisy of the Western countries that supply weapons in massive volumes to Kyiv… And may I highlight that these weapons are also channeled to the international terrorist organisations.”

At this the UK representative got up and said, “Let me reemphasise: Russia started this violence against Ukraine and Russia alone can end it.”