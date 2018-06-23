Follow Us:
UN’s Antonio Guterres demands immediate end to military escalation in southwestern Syria

By: Reuters | United Nations | Published: June 23, 2018 8:49:41 am
Antonio Guterres UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also concerned at the significant risks these offensives pose to regional security,” said Stephane Dujarric. (AP photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the military escalation in southwestern Syria, his spokesman said on Friday, after government forces this week ramped up their assault on opposition areas.

“The attacks have resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians, the majority of whom are moving towards the Jordanian border. The Secretary-General is also concerned at the significant risks these offensives pose to regional security,” Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesman, said in a statement.

