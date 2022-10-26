scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Universal Resort shuts in Beijing due to COVID measures

The Comcast Corp-owned park did not indicate when it would reopen, but said it would refund or reschedule tickets

Amusement park Universal Resort said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed due to COVID-19 prevention measures in Beijing, as cases rise in the Chinese capital despite some of the toughest anti-virus measures in the world.

The Comcast Corp-owned park did not indicate when it would reopen, but said it would refund or reschedule tickets.
“We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible,” it said on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform.

Beijing, which has some of China’s strictest COVID barriers for entry, has seen the number of infections rise after the national Golden Week holidays at the start of this month.

For Oct. 25, the city reported 19 symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic infection, while the country reported a total of 1,407 new cases, the highest count in 12 days.

China’s economic growth has hit a speed bump in the fourth quarter as COVID curbs and anxieties limit travel and shipping, constraining consumption and commerce in the world’s second-largest economy.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:20:16 am
