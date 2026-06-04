Video: China’s Unitree humanoid robots stun judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with synchronised dance act

Unitree humanoid robots perform alongside dancer Yufei Wu on America's Got Talent Season 21. (Photo: The image enhanced using AI)

Unitree, the Chinese robotics firm, made its stunning debut performance on America’s Got Talent Season 21, a major popular television variety talent show.

The humanoid robots performed alongside Yufei Wu, a 26-year-old dancer from Sichuan, China. They received four yes votes from the judges after dancing to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, AOL reported.

The appearance marked one of the most visible showcases yet of Chinese humanoid robotics in mainstream American entertainment, amid intensifying US-China competition in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

‘Nuts, but brilliant’

“They don’t look human, but they’re all staring at me right now. That was insane. Nuts, but brilliant,” said Simon Cowell.