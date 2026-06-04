Video: China’s Unitree humanoid robots stun judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with synchronised dance act

Unitree, the Chinese robotics firm, made its stunning debut performance on America’s Got Talent Season 21, a major popular television variety talent show.
The humanoid robots performed alongside Yufei Wu, a 26-year-old dancer from Sichuan, China. They received four yes votes from the judges after dancing to Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, AOL reported.
The appearance marked one of the most visible showcases yet of Chinese humanoid robotics in mainstream American entertainment, amid intensifying US-China competition in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.
‘Nuts, but brilliant’
“They don’t look human, but they’re all staring at me right now. That was insane. Nuts, but brilliant,” said Simon Cowell.
Last season, the Boston Dynamics robot dogs only made it to the quarterfinals.
“I found this fascinating. I do find it a little bit freaky. They all knew the choreography. If anyone was out of sync, it was you because they were all perfect. I loved it,” Mel said.
Unitree robots at 2025 Spring Festival Gala
This was not an overnight success. During the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in China, Unitree robots, 16 in number, delivered Yangko, a traditional folk dance- kicking their legs, twisting their waists and spinning handkerchiefs. The performance was widely shared online. It accelerated China’s humanoid robotics boom.
Unitree’s robots grabbed the audience’s attention with their precision, rhythm, and magnetism while dancing on the stage of the American talent show.
“I’ve never seen anything like this because usually the robots are very weird. These ones have rhythm. It was like watching people dance, and you are amazing. The way you dance is spectacular,” Sofia added.
The message from the AGT stage was hard to ignore for the rest of the world.
(This article has been curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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