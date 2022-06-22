Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American nominated as Biden’s Science Advisor?

United States President Joe Biden has nominated Dr. Arati Prabhakar as the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), making her the first female immigrant to lead OSTP.

Who is Dr. Arati Prabhkar?

An American engineer, born in New Delhi and raised in Lubboc, Texas, Prabhkar attained a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Texas Tech University in 1979. She secured a Master of Science in electrical engineering in 1980 and a PhD in applied physics in 1984, both from the California Institute of Technology, becoming the first woman to achieve a PhD in applied Physics from Caltech.

Following her academic path, she went on to attain a congressional fellowship with the Office of Technology Assessment in 1984. Dedicating a career to build new technologies and businesses, Prabhakar joined the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as a programme manager but was later promoted as founding director of DARPA’s Microelectronics Technology Office. During this course of time, Prabhakar introduced and directed programmes in advanced semiconductor technology and demonstration projects to insert new semiconductor technologies into military systems.

Subsequently, Prabhakar was appointed the head of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) by president Bill Clinton in 1993. Terminating her position in NIST, she shifted her niche in the Silicon Valley, where she was first identified as the chief technology officer and senior vice president at Raychem, and later on the president of Interval Research.

Devoting her career in green technology and information technology, she joined US Venture partners in 2001. Over the succeeding years, she went on to becoming the head of DARPA.

Furthermore, pursuing her ambition of social service and welfare she started Actuate, a nonprofit organisation to open innovation for society’s challenges in 2019.

Presently, Prabhkar, who is yet to receive confirmation for her position in OSTP, will be replacing Eric Lander who resigned in February on grounds of creating an ill-disposed environment in the workplace.

Amid discussions of her position in DARPA, Prabhakar is said to be working on President Biden’s cancer moonshot initiative in the future.