Toggle Menu
US House Homeland Security panel head says Trump words endanger lawmakershttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/united-states/us-house-homeland-security-panel-head-says-trump-words-endanger-lawmakers-5837290/

US House Homeland Security panel head says Trump words endanger lawmakers

Representative Bennie Thompson, in a letter to Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger who heads the police board, cited "heightened threats" to four House Democrats who have come under attack by Trump, as well as other members of Congress.

U.S. House Homeland Security panel head says Trump words endanger lawmakers
US President Donald Trump. (File/The New York Times)

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee on Thursday called for an emergency meeting of the board overseeing the US Capitol Police to address what he said are growing threats to lawmakers’ safety related to President Donald Trump’s actions.

Representative Bennie Thompson, in a letter to Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger who heads the police board, cited “heightened threats” to four House Democrats who have come under attack by Trump, as well as other members of Congress.

“Last night at a campaign rally, the president once again used inflammatory rhetoric about the four congresswomen,” Thompson wrote in urging the meeting.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Records detail frenetic effort to bury stories about Trump
2 Donald Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labour secretary
3 Trump supporters ridicule non-white Democrat lawmaker criticised by him