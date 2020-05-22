Biden says he doesn’t see a V-shaped recovery for U.S. economy

More than 36 million people are unemployed in the US as the unemployment rate approaches 15%. (AP) More than 36 million people are unemployed in the US as the unemployment rate approaches 15%. (AP)

Joe Biden said Friday that despite investors’ hopes of a quick economic recovery, he does not see a V-shaped rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, speaking on CNBC, said he does not foresee a rapid economic recovery, imploring that the way to fix the economy is to “get the public health response correct.”

“The vast majority of American people suffering right now, they don’t measure their public health, their physical security and their economy stability based on the market,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 100,000 people and has wrecked economic havoc on the U.S. More than 36 million people are unemployed as the unemployment rate approaches 15%.

