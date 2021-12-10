scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ

United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

By: Reuters | London |
December 10, 2021 4:15:57 pm
A British appellate court has opened the door for Julian Assange to be extradited to the US, overturning a lower court ruling that found his mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system. (AP/File)

The United States won an appeal in London’s High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

“The court allows the appeal,” Judge Timothy Holroyde said.

He said the United States had given a package of assurances to Britain about the conditions of Assange’s detention.

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

The United States was appealing against a Jan. 4 ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a US prison.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 10: Latest News

Advertisement